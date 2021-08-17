FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NGD. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.20 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.53.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.14. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.46 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.55.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

