Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $31.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $31,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 414.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 56,803 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.42. 9,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,657. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $97.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.55.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

