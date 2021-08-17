Furucombo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $546,125.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $546,125.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00053207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00125509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00159481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,996.69 or 1.00283994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00913807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.90 or 0.07009031 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.