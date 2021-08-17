FUNToken (FUN) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. FUNToken has a market cap of $235.37 million and $5.73 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00911075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00047879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00104638 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.