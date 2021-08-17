Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,317. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $870.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

