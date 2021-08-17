Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 134,648 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,555,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

