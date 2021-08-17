Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $5.61 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 844,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,988,000 after buying an additional 80,678 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,576,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,025. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $354.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.90.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,411 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,725 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

