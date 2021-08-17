Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 2,531 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after buying an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $152.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.