Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,480,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

