Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,555,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,316. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

