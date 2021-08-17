Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$188.81 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$204.82.

TSE FNV opened at C$193.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$187.84. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$206.34. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

