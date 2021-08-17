Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,125 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $25,918,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,120 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 391.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,775,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

