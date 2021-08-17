Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 315,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 162,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $299.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.