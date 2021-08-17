Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4059 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Fortis has raised its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 77.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

