Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 279 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after buying an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in eHealth by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

eHealth stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,091. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of -0.09. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $94.41.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

