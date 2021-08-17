Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 26,199 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 51,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.72 on Tuesday, reaching $144.41. 7,096,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,148,961. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

