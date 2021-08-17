Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 29.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Cowen boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

ZS traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.47. 1,053,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,947. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $249.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,365,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total value of $262,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $569,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,471 shares of company stock worth $32,241,302. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

