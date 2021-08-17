Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,261 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 134,549 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.43. 1,432,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,350. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.20.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

