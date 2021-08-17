Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $27,225,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. 2,221,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,385. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.72.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Truist boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.