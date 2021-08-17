Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

