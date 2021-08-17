Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.