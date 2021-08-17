Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 263 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,740,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.