Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06.

