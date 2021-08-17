FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.960-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.44 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.93.

FMC opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a 52-week low of $92.37 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.39.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

