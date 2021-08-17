FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.93.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE FMC traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.39. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $92.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in FMC by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in FMC by 113,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in FMC by 135.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 263,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

