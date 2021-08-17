Flux (FLUX) Price Up 23.2% This Week

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $23.55 million and approximately $312,245.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flux has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00328982 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00144150 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00159558 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002465 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 183,798,830 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

