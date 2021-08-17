Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.90. 761,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,560,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 190,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 189,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 179,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

