Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $241.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.52.

FIVE traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $225.98. The stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,085. Five Below has a 12-month low of $106.05 and a 12-month high of $227.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.