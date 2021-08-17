Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $250.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five Below traded as high as $226.02 and last traded at $225.97, with a volume of 3326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.62.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 467.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Five Below by 329.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 5.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 576.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

