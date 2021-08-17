Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.55.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Five Below by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.96. 2,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,085. Five Below has a twelve month low of $106.05 and a twelve month high of $227.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

