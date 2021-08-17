Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 63,538 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Denny’s worth $36,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,527,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Denny’s by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 458,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.78. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

