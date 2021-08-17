Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,520 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Glacier Bancorp worth $27,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

