Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $31,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter worth $334,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 27.1% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rogers by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Rogers by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $198.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.45. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

