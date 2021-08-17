Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 914,838 G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 914,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,000 in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Wedbush cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $594.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

