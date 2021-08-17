Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $22.50 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Southwestern Energy worth $22,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 716,013 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 37.13%.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

