First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ MDIV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. 40,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,895. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $806,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 231.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,886 shares during the last quarter.

