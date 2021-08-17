First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FEX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.97. 16,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.23. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $89.06.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,296.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 107,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 100,186 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 105.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.