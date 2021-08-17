First American Trust FSB Sells 16 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 1.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of FBGX opened at $754.96 on Tuesday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a twelve month low of $409.37 and a twelve month high of $755.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $708.07.

