First American Trust FSB Invests $371,000 in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.92.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

