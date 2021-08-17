FinServ Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 17th (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 17th. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II had issued 26,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $265,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

FSRXU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,200,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $12,207,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $12,207,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $10,888,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $9,965,000.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

