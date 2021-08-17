Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Plans Dividend of $0.72

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.7179 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68.

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03.

Several research firms have commented on FINGF. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

