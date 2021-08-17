Financial Advisory Service Inc. Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox stock opened at $169.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.46. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

