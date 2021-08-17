Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

