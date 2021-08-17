Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Verizon Communications by 59.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 32.4% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 93.2% in the first quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.