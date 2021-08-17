Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 532 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

