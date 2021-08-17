Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 167 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $924.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $924.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $881.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

