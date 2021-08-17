Financial Advisory Service Inc. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $278.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

