Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 3,514 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 553.3% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 45,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 50,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.