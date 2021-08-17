Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.41. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $56.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.