FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FibroGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

